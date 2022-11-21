Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Baytown on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. The Baytown store, located at 6010 Garth Road, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Over 40 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done. The company has assembled a world-class team of engineers and experts in all tool categories to ensure that its tools meet or exceed industry standards and deliver unsurpassed value.
