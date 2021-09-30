Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital is proud to be a sponsor of the Baytown Alzheimer’s Association Walk on Oct. 16 at Jenkins Park. Houston Methodist is donating $14,000 to events across the Houston/Baytown area with $1,000 being contributed to the local walk. From left are David P. Bernard, CEO, and Laurie Terry, Administrative Director, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, along with Judy Wheat, representing the Pilot Club and Baytown Alzheimer’s Walk, and Catherine Moeller, Senior Patient Services Specialist, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Pilot Club member.
