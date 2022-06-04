The U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas General Land Office are responding to oil leaking from a sunken tugboat on Cedar Bayou. The spill is contained, according to a Coast Guard spokesman, and cleanup is underway.
Petty Officer Alejandro Rivera with the Coast Guard said a resident reported a rainbow sheen on the water Thursday. Coast Guard Sector Houston and the General Land Office responded and found two unmanned tugboats tied off together north of the former Baytown Marina.
