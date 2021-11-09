Mont Belvieu cuts ribbon on new facilities

Mont Belvieu city officials held a formal ribbon-cutting and open house Monday for the new Council Chamber and Municipal Court facility in the building that once housed the city’s senior center at 11607 Eagle Drive.
The building is the first element of the new City Hall complex to be completed in an extensive project that will result in a new City Hall building, a replacement fire/EMS facility and renovation and repurposing of the existing buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.