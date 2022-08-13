After holding a public hearing, council voted to rezone about 13.26 acres of land at 5627 Barkuloo Road near the Baytown Airport to pave the way for 25 single-family residential homes.
The home lots will have a minimum size of 5,400 square feet.
Updated: August 13, 2022 @ 4:40 am
