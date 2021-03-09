Texas forward Charli Collier (35) battles TCU forward Yummy Morris (5) for position during a Big XII contest Sunday. After the game, the Barbers Hill graduate announced she intends to forgo her final season for the Longhorns and enter the WNBA draft.
Having developed into one of the best athletes in college basketball, Barbers Hill grad and current University of Texas Longhorn Charli Collier has decided to take the next step.
Sunday afternoon, Collier announced she would enter her name in the WNBA draft this spring. ESPN projects Collier to be the top player taken overall. The Dallas Wings traded into the top spot in February and would make a natural fit for the standout who opted to de-commit from the University of Connecticut during her high school career so she could stay in Texas and play close to her family.
