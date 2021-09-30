Two weapons were used when two people in separate vehicles were shot about 11:30 p.m. Friday on Interstate 10 near John Martin Road.
A 15-year-old was treated and released at a Houston hospital for a gunshot to the arm. The other, an 18-year-old man, remained hospitalized in stable condition after suffering a gunshot to the head, according to Baytown police spokesman Lt. Eric Freed.
