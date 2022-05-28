Goose Creek CISD held high school graduation ceremonies for Goose Creek Memorial, Robert E. Lee and Ross S. Sterling Friday at the Fertitta Center on the University of Houston campus. The total number of graduates, including IMPACT Early College and Stuart Career Tech, was nearly 1,700.
Tags
- Wayne Dolcefino
- Swan Mansion
- Internet
- Commerce
- Law
- Website
- Brandon Capetillo
- Center
- Video
- Baytown
- Damere Ferguson
- Roxann Inniss
- Police
- Crime
- Criminal Law
- John Stringer
- Baytown Police Department
- Ferguson
- Hyatt Regency
- Asad Ahmed
- Company
- Economics
- Marketing
- Revenue
- Rick
- Michelle Geiger
- Laura Alvarado
- Sale
- Victor Brownlees
- Tax Rate
- Finance
- Exemption
- Heather Betancourth
- Finance Committee
- Proposal
- Chambers County
- Jimmy Gore
- Disposal
- Site
- Solid Waste
- Billy Combs
- Resident
- Ceremony
- Graduation
- Education
- School
- University
- Ordinance
- High School
- Fertitta Center
- Goose Creek Cisd
- University Of Houston
- Impact Early College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.