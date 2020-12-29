A Christmas parade was held for the Waterford Senior Home last week as Susan Connealy organized the event for the residents. Connealy was also given approximately 80 teddy bears to donate to the home to give to the residents, who watched from inside the home due to COVID-19 precautions. Connealy was one of about 20 driving participants in the parade that was held Dec. 23.
