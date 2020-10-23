1. It may be fall but the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil have finally arrived. The NHRA event starts Friday and will run through Sunday at Houston Raceway Park Powered by Pennzoil. Tickets remain available with an allowed capacity up to 15,000. Tickets can be ordered online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/13696/houston-raceway-park-nhra?cobrand=houstonraceway. Houston Raceway Park is located at 2525 FM 565 South in Baytown.
2. The Houston Metro Go Texan Committee and Chambers County Subcommittee will host the Community Quarantine Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The ending location for the hunt will be 2611 Devillier Road in Winnie. The fee is $20, and registration must be completed by 5 p.m. Friday. To register visit https://secure.rodeohouston.com/donate/?code=HMGTChamberScavHunt. Call Twaillah Clark Sims at 832-640-4553, Courtney Hollywood at 281-960-5842 or email hmgtchamberscounty@gmail.com.
