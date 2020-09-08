Participants at the “Save the Name Rally” spell out “LEE” Saturday afternoon in support of Baytown’s oldest high school – Robert E. Lee. The future of the school’s name is currently being debated by school board members. A discussion and possible vote is set for Wednesday night. To see a video of the rally, search YouTube for “Robert E Lee. High School Save The Name!”
