Baytown Fire and EMS are now receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Houston Methodist Hospital Baytown, including Estevan Rodriguez, Baytown Fire Department engineer paramedic. “We want to thank Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital for providing the vaccinations that will keep our front line first responders safe. This vaccine will significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 to our first responders as they continue to care for our Baytown citizens and visitors,” said Baytown Fire Chief Kenneth Dobson.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is getting the COVID-19 vaccine as the number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Texas has again climbed past the troubling mark of 10,000 for the first time since this summer’s deadly peak.
Abbott’s aides say he will receive the shot on live television Tuesday at Austin hospital to help reassure the public that inoculations are safe.
