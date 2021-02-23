A man and woman were arrested Friday in reference to two burglaries at Eagle Drive Storage, 8724 FM 3180, according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.
The sheriff’s office first responded to a burglary at the storage facility Jan. 28 that had occurred about 5 a.m. that day. Surveillance video showed a man and woman in a Dodge pickup truck forcing entry onto the property and into a storage unit where they took several thousand dollars’ worth of pool equipment and tools.
