The Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant manufactures approximately 5 billion pounds of linear low-density and high-density polyethylene products each year, which are shipped via rail hopper cars or packaged for overseas transport.
The very first technicians for the ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant (MBPP) pose for a picture during the plant’s start up in 1982. MBPP is celebrating 40 years of operation this month.
Last month marked ExxonMobil’s 40th year of operating its plastics plant in the City of Mont Belvieu.
In the past 40 years, the Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant (MBPP) has seen enormous growth. From humble beginnings with only one unit producing low-density polyethylene in 1982, MBPP has since become one of the largest polyethylene plants in the world.
