At about 4:03 a.m. Sunday, Chambers County deputies were dispatched to a burglar alarm at the WOWCO Kubota dealership lat 12120 Interstate 10 in Baytown.
Deputies discovered that a stolen U-Haul van had been used to back through the metal gate and to move a fork lift that was blocking the entrance to the property. At least three men stole three 2020 Kubota RTV-X1100CWL-H side-by-side all-terrain vehicles with enclosed cabs. The suspects drove the ATV’s off the property down the frontage road to a truck towing an enclosed box type trailer waiting on the westbound side of I-10 frontage road. Once the ATV’s were loaded, the suspects left the area westbound on I-10 toward Houston.
