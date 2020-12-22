Heavy rain dampened the messengers but not the message Saturday as Blue Santa and his helpers from the Baytown Police Department distributed toys to 25 families. COVID restrictions had already reduced the number of deliveries on the big day. In the previous week the Blue Santa program provided gifts for 174 families. In all, 500 kids received presents through the generosity of supporters.
Detective Nathan Gallop, president of the Blue Santa program, said, “Despite pouring rain each day Blue Santa, his volunteers and even the Grinch stayed in the spirit and got gifts to the deserving families. — Mark Fleming
