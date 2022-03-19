Beth Thompson, Steve DonCarlos, Steve Daniele and Terry Sain are the finalists for The Baytown Sun Citizen of the Year award for 2022.
The award celebrates and recognizes excellence in our community, and all the 2020 finalists have made significant contributions to our community in so many valuable ways. They embody why this community is such a wonderful place.
