Anyone planning to travel from Baytown to La Porte this weekend is reminded to take the long way around, as the Fred Hartman Bridge will be closed to southbound traffic from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Highway 146 will be closed at Missouri Street, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The alternate route is to take Spur 330 to Interstate 10, then use one of the other ship channel crossings to head south.
