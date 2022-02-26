Funerals, memorial services, celebrations of life are all an important part of the grieving process. I’ve attended five in the past two months. They’ve allowed me to come together with family and friends, some of which I haven’t seen in years, and think on the memories I’ve gained, the imprints I’ve received while knowing the souls who have passed.
Cultures deal with the dead in a variety of ways. In Tibetan culture, sky burial is common, a tradition where, “bodies are left outside, often cut into pieces, for birds or other animals to devour.” The Malagasy people of Madagascar, “open the tombs of their dead every few years and rewrap them in fresh burial clothes.” “Many cultures, especially in Nordic countries, have embraced water in their ritu-als of choice for the dead,” some setting “bodies adrift in ‘death ships,’ either along a river or sent out into the ocean, giving the bodies back to the gods or places most valued by the people of the area.”
