Barbers Hill Pre-Kindergarten Center students created a Path to Kindness to celebrate International Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) day coming up on Friday. Students across the district and partnering businesses across Mont Belvieu are observing SEL week by also delivering thank you cards, setting collection boxes, and a donation bowl for the local food pantry and more.
