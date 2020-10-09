The Post Oak Neighborhood drew a crowd Tuesday night for National Night Out. In addition to neighbors, city officials and first responders made their way down the Dan and Lynne Foley home to say hello.
Updated: October 9, 2020 @ 10:35 am
