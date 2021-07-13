Police report no immediate signs of foul play in the death of a man identified as Douglas Smith whose body was found on Tri City Beach Road near Highway 99 about 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed.
Smith was apparently sitting on a culvert by the water when he died, Freed said, and was found lying on the culvert with his feet in the water.
