Jacob Powell and Mike Lester became the official winners of the 2020 Baytown City Council runoff election Monday as the council canvassed the election results then adopted a resolution accepting the election results.
Powell was elected to District 5, replacing Robert C. Hoskins, and Lester was elected to District 6, replacing David Himsel. Neither Hoskins nor Himsel sought reelection.
