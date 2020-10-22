The Baytown Chamber of Commerce asked the candidates for Baytown City Council a series of questions leading into the upcoming election Nov. 3.
1. What is your vision for Baytown’s future?
Marga Matthews
My vision for Baytown’s future – is the Beautification. In 2017 there was a survey from all districts, and the most important was the Beautification, well it is yet to come to fruition. Also, business growth in Baytown, is greatly needed.
Jacob Powell
My vision for Baytown is that it becomes a city that meets the needs of residents in every stage of life. My hope is that no one feels compelled to move out of Baytown due to it lacking something they desire. I want Baytown to have a mixture of starter homes, retirement homes, and everything in between.
I want to see family entertainment and amenities, restaurants, and retail. I want Baytown to be a city that residents are proud to call home.
Thomas Parent
I see a bright and prosperous future for the residents of Baytown. We have residential growth happening all around us, the upcoming completion of Texas 99, and several wise investments in our city’s infrastructure and facilities that have us primed to truly grow beyond our primarily industrial roots.
Baytown can, and should, be the shopping and entertainment destination for our residents and those of the surrounding communities the way that Baybrook, Kemah and others have been destinations for us. To get there we need to plan, zone, market and incentivize appropriately.
Baytown can, and should, be the shopping and entertainment destination for our residents and those of the surrounding communities the way that Baybrook, Kemah and others have been destinations for us. To get there we need to plan, zone, market and incentivize appropriately.
During this campaign I had someone share with me the R/UDAT study that was done here in 1990. Much of it read like it was written today – how land is treated like a disposable commodity, the desire for us to be like some other community, residents not feeling like their governments hear them, encroachment on residential communities. We can do studies and plans every 10 years but ultimately we will be judged by our actions. I do not want someone to look back 30 years from now and say this all sounded great but too bad we did not act on it.
I have a history of acting on and fighting for what I believe is right.
Mike Lester
I envision Baytown as an evolving city where residents feel safe as they come to live, work, play and raise their families. A city with wonderful parks, respected Police and Fire / EMS Departments, well maintained streets / infrastructure and quality city services. A growing economy with a vibrant retail, commercial and industrial mix of new and established businesses to serve our citizens.
