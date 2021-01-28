As ribbon cutting ceremony signifies the completion of the new Career Academy for Future Educators at Ross S. Sterling High School. Pictured are (from left) Nathan Chaddick, principal; Allison Higdon-Smithwick, academies’ assistant principal; Teresa Lattier, Lee College: Dr. Jade Cox, CTE specialist; Renea Dillon, CTE director; Howard Sampson, secretary of the GCCISD board of trustees; Dr. Sandy Conklin, area executive director; Brandon Capetillo, Baytown mayor; Dr. Demetrius McCall, deputy superintendent of administrative services; Dr. Randal O’Brien, Goose Creek CISD superintendent; Karen Thomas, area executive director and Susan Jackson, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
