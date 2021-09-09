A remnant of the 18-wheeler that collided with a train Wednesday on FM 2100 in Crosby lies in a ditch after the accident. The truck’s driver died at the scene. No one else was injured. (Photo from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez’s Twitter)
The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a fiery crash with a train in Crosby, law enforcement officials said.
Harris County Sheriff's Office units were sent to the scene where a train and 18-wheeler collided around 7 a.m. Wednesday at 24000 FM 2100, Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Chelette said in a statement.
