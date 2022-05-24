Baytown Fire Department and other emergency personnel rescued a man and his service dog from the waters off Bayland Island after his vehicle went off a 15-foot drop.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, the Baytown Fire Department sent crews after receiving a report of a vehicle in the water with a man trapped inside near O’Neals on the Water, a restaurant on Bayland Island, Baytown Fire Department spokeswoman Casey Cook said.
Once rescuers arrived on the scene, they found a man pinned inside his van and his service dog in the backseat. Both had water up to their necks, Cook said.
“Crews entered the water and used the jaws to extricate the man and dog,” Cook said. “The man was transferred to Houston Methodist Baytown by Medic 2.”
Cook added that crews rescued the dog and there were no reported injuries.
Cook said an investigation is still ongoing to determine how the man’s vehicle ended up in the water.
The responding units included Engines 2, 3, 4 and 5. Also responding was Medic 2, Battalion 1 and EMS 1
