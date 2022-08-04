Pilots are excited! Join us as we plan this Alzheimer’s Walk for October 1 at Jenkins Park. The Pilot July program meeting was dedicated to kicking off the 2022 Baytown Walk to End Alzheimer’s! Ask any Pilot “How”? “Register on line!!” – “join our team!!” “form a team”.
Pictured Pilots are Susan Pitts, Stephanie Fitzgerald, Judy Wheat, Dolores Ellis, Helen Gerlich, Carol Badillo, Terry Presley, Janet Hall, Celia Johnson, Carolyn Parrish, Susan Passmore, Cindy Nettles, Valerie Burton and Susan Moore Fontenot.
Baytown Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022, 8 a.m., Jenkins Park, 4334 Crosby Cedar Bayou Rd, Baytown, TX 77521. Please help us meet the Challenge of Conquering Alzheimer’s Disease for families who suffer with the disease. The pandemic changed in 2020 how we walk, but did not change the need to walk. There is still a “NEED to Walk to End Alzheimer’s” – which will be happening.
All walk participants that raise $100 will receive their Walk t-shirt, in their selected size for Walk day. $250 or more will have name added to sponsor list on t-shirt. Almost everyone we know has a relative or friend who is either a caregiver or is in some stage of the disease. Proceeds go to The Greater Houston Alzheimer’s Association, to provide programs and services to benefit caregivers and patients.
