After losing an hour of sleep in March during “spring forward,” daylight saving will end on Sunday, Nov. 7, as most of the country “falls back” in the annual changing of the clocks.Daylight saving will occur on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. local time. That’s when people will turn their clocks back one hour. In the case of cellphones and computers, the time change will be done for you.
Fire department officials encourage people to change their fire alarm batteries as well.
