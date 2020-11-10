Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia announced Monday the start of construction on improvements along Wallisville Road in Highlands.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth in this area over recent years, especially with housing developments along this corridor,” said Garcia. “Many people use this road to get to and from work. Kids wait alongside it to catch their bus. Improvements are absolutely necessary for safety, our economy.”
