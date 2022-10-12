Throughout his 29-year career in law enforcement, Corporal Kenneth Wayne Hockless has received many letters of recognition from supervisors and citizens, Gilbert Santana, Baytown Chamber of Commerce chair, said.
Santana was honoring Hockless as the Officer of the Baytown Police Department’s 2022 Quarter at the Chamber’s luncheon Tuesday afternoon.
Santana said Hockless, a Beaumont native, came to attend Lee College after graduating from Beaumont Central High School in 1987. He then went to Texas State University on a basketball scholarship and then earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology at the University of Houston-Clear Lake.
In July 1992, Hockless was hired by the Baytown Police Department. He started working the graveyard shift, Santana said.
“As a young patrolman, he flourished into an exceptional officer who proved very adept at apprehending fleeing suspects and excelled in DWI arrests,” Santana said.
In 1995, Hockless was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division as an investigator. He returned to the patrol division a year later and became a field training officer.
“His strong work ethic resulted in the molding of many professional police officers throughout the department,” Santana said.
From 1997 to 2002, Hockless was selected and assigned to patrol the Baytown Housing Authority properties through a HUD grant. He returned to the patrol division when the position was eliminated.
Hockless was assigned to the Community Services Bureau as a DARE instructor in 2008, eventually becoming a coordinator and traveling to various schools in Goose Creek CISD. He teaches classroom lessons, educating elementary through high school students about how to resist peer pressure and drug- and violence-free lives, Santana said.
Santana said Hockless is very passionate about the safety of teen drivers.
“With the rise of social media and technology, he noticed an alarming number of teenagers killed or seriously injured in accidents involving distracted drivers,” Santana said. “To bring awareness to the harmful effects of distracted driving, he conducts Simulated Impaired Driving Experience courses to high school students.”
Santana added through Hockless’ efforts, teens learn the effects of driving while distracted firsthand by utilizing go-carts, a program that was featured on ABC-13 News.
Santana said Hockless is a past Chamber of Commerce Officer of the Month, a Veteran of Foreign Wars Officer of the Year, won the JAYCEES Five Outstanding Young Texans Award, received two Emergency Service Ribbons, won the Commanders Award of Excellence, and is the recipient of Honorable Conduct medals.
