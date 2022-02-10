Baytown Little Theater’s production of “Our Town” opens Friday night at the theater at 2 E. Texas Avenue. Abigail Vernier, left, plays the role of Mrs. Gibbs and Patti Meiners appears as Mrs. Webb. (Photo by Joshua Figueroa)
Baytown Little Theater will bring Thornton Wilder’s classic play, “Our Town” to the stage beginning Friday, with performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday Feb. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday Feb. 13 and 27.
Director Kim Martin said he chose to direct the play because of its discussion of life and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.