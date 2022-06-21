The Rotary Shrimp & Catfish Festival fed 2550 people Saturday at Houston Raceway Park’s Tower Club. “We cooked up 1350# of catfish, 920# of shrimp, 960# of fries and 550# of coleslaw to serve over 2550 meals to supporters of our Rotary fundraiser from Baytown and neighboring communities,” said Cook Team Chair David Daspit.
Festivities for the kids included visiting reptiles from the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center, bouncy houses and basketball contests as well as a petting zoo filled with animals. Inside the dining area, families enjoyed the silent auction and live auction while waiting for their delicious food prepared by Rotarians and volunteers.
