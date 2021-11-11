APTOPIX Arlington

A tomb guard of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard," walks during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

 Alex Brandon

Veterans Day observance

The Baytown VFW Post 912 will hold its Veterans Day program 11 a.m. today at Bicentennial Park. Dr. Du Hua, who has lived in the United States since escaping communist Vietnam in 1982, will be the guest speaker.

