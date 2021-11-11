Veterans Day observance
The Baytown VFW Post 912 will hold its Veterans Day program 11 a.m. today at Bicentennial Park. Dr. Du Hua, who has lived in the United States since escaping communist Vietnam in 1982, will be the guest speaker.
