While it’s too early to tell the full effect of Christmas gatherings on COVID-19 infections, the Texas Medical Center reports that infections measures are continuing the increase they have shown since November.
On Wednesday, according to the TMC COVID-19 dashboard, 301 new patients were admitted to Texas Medical Center institutions. The previous week’s average was 248 hospitalizations a day. A month earlier the average of 168 new hospitalizations a day.
