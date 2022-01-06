Lieutenant JD Giles was recently named the Baytown Fire Department’s 2021 Firefighter of the Year. He earned the honor for his dedication and hard work on the department’s new alerting system and providing solutions to radio issues. “It’s a privilege for me to recognize Lt. Giles as this year’s Firefighter of the Year,” Fire Chief Kenneth Dobson said. “Giles has worked tirelessly to ensure the precision and success of our new alerting system. In addition, he’s shown outstanding leadership on shift and in community engagement. This award is very well-deserved.” (Photo from City of Baytown)
