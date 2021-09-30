The City of Baytown invites citizens and surrounding communities to attend the 15th annual Grito Festival to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. The two-day event will include free live entertainment on Oct. 1 at Baytown Town Square, 213 W. Texas Ave., headlined by Ram Herrera, and on Oct. 2 at Bicentennial Park, 1001 Market St., headlined by Ramón Ayala.
“Grito Fest is a way to bring everyone together for National Hispanic Heritage Month,” Jacob Shafer, Grito Festival committee founder and emcee, said. “We want everyone to know that in this larger tapestry of individuals that are Hispanic and non-Hispanic, we are a part of the same community and within the same group of people.”
