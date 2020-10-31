Harris County Commissioners Court has adopted an overall reduced tax rate for fiscal year 2021. The new tax rate adopted will save taxpayers 1.3 cents per $100 of assessed value on their homes or approximately $26 on a home valued at $200,000.
This is the second tax reduction approved by court this year. Previously, commissioners extended the homestead exemption for seniors and people living with disabilities.
