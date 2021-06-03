Houston Raceway Park is the place to be on July 10 for the 11th annual Shrimp & Catfish Festival hosted by the Rotary Club of Baytown. The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes live music as well as outdoor games and activities for children, a silent and live auction and raffle for many prizes including the grand prize, which is a vehicle. This year, the grand prize winner will select either a 2021 Kia Telluride SUV or a 2021 Toyota Tacoma truck.
There is still time to sponsor the event, and purchase raffle or meal tickets. Raffle tickets are $100 each and include two shrimp and catfish meals on festival day. Meal tickets are sold separately for $10 each. Visit www.baytownrotary.org to purchase tickets or sponsor the annual Shrimp & Catfish Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.