Baytown police are asking for help in finding a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home June 10. Family members have not seen her since, though she has made a few social media contacts with friends and family members.
Tamaya Davis, the missing girl, is described by police as a black female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion.
