A groundbreaking for the new Goose Creek CISD Early Learning Academy was held under stormy skies Friday. District officials also held a groundbreaking for its Robotics Center earlier in the day. Pictured are, from left, Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Jackson, Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Elementary Livia Callahan, Area Executive Director for Campus Leadership Karen Thomas, the Academy’s new principal Adrienne Tesar, Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien, Board President Richard Clem, Deputy Superintendent of Administrative Services Dr. Demetrius McCall, and Facilities Planning and Construction Director Brenda Garcia. (Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis)
Goose Creek CISD officials held two groundbreakings for new facilities Friday.
The first ceremony was held for the new Robotics Facility on 401 YMCA Drive. It is an exploratory learning facility designed to promote the robotics program at grade levels. The school’s location neighbors Stuart Career Tech High School on YMCA Drive. It measures 15,000 to 20,000 square feet and allows for professional development in a multi-purpose format. Students can use the facility for competitions. Previously, the program was housed at Robert E. Lee High School.
