The Pilot Club of Baytown extended participation in a “Patriotism “Essay Contest” to elementary schools in Goose Creek CISD. The subject was “Which part of the first amendment is most important to you? and why?”
Pilots participating in the judging were Patriotism Leadership Committee members – Clarissa Martinez, Brenda Dykes, Becky James, Cindy Nettles, Celia Johnson, Cindy Day, Julie Detorre, Kerri Hurlbut, Lindzy Minx, Susan Pitts and Judy Wheat. Students received certificates from Pilot Club.
