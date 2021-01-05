Houston Methodist physician Dr. Greg Terry administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Eddie Gray on Monday at the Baytown hospital. Gray is the first Baytown resident to receive the shot as part of “Phase 1B” of the state’s vaccine roll out.
Longtime Baytonian and conservationist Eddie Gray received his COVID-19 vaccine at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital on Monday, becoming the first Baytown area resident to receive the shot as part of “Phase 1B” of the state’s vaccine roll out.
Houston Methodist on Monday began vaccinating patients who are 75 and older and have had any contact in the last two years with a Houston Methodist facility. Dr. Greg Terry, Houston Methodist primary care physician, administered the shot to Gray, 85, on the first day of eligibility for residents identified in Phase 1B of the state’s distribution plan. This group consists of people age 65 or older and those with serious conditions who are at greater risk of serious effects from the coronavirus.
