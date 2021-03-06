Police beat

Thefts
• A white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license KM0683 was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Sierra Drive Thursday. It has smoke colored tail lights, black 22-inch wheels and black trim with a black Chevrolet logo.
