Goose Creek CISD has been identified by Children at Risk as one of the school districts in Texas that goes above and beyond to provide nutrition to students. GCCISD was named the fourth top middle-income district in the state for providing nutritious meals both throughout the normal school day and during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Goose Creek CISD Nutrition Services team, managed by Aramark, served 273,023 breakfasts and 275,324 lunches to children ages 1-18 in the Goose Creek community from March 6-August 31. Shown are nutrition services employees Ela Mora, left, and Yubet TorresVelez passing out meals to students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.