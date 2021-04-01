The Harris County Flood Control District will begin construction on a $250,000 maintenance project that will re-grade and widen the ditch along North Diamondhead Boulevard and add storm sewer and inlets on Golf Club Drive. The proposed improvements are designed to provide conveyance of offsite drainage flow to R102-00-00 (Gum Gully) and improve localized drainage on Golf Club Drive in the Newport Subdivision.
There will be heavy machinery near the project site and vegetation removal will be needed on the north side of North Diamondhead Boulevard in order to properly prepare the site for construction. The storm sewer will be installed behind the curb along Golf Club Drive.
