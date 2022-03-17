Baytown police SWAT and K-9 officers and crisis negotiators, along with SWAT team members from the La Porte Police Department, responded to the 100 block of Baywood Street in Shoreacres about 1 p.m. Tuesday after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside his home.
Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said Shoreacres police requested the assistance of Baytown and La Porte police.
