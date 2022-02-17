Adam Wheeless was named Person of the Year by the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday at a luncheon that also honored the chamber’s ambassador of the year, small business of the year and corporate business of the year.
Wheeless is a longtime chamber member who was a founding member of the chamber’s building committee when it secured the organization’s current location and also property for its future home. He served as chairman of the board in 2020.
