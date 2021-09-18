Garth Road is the cradle of commerce in Baytown. The 5.2 miles of pavement is host to the city’s biggest retail chains and new businesses are popping up every month. The city is currently looking at new technology using radar technology to detect vehicles approaching the intersection. The current traffic light sunchronization technology equipment needs to be replaced and the city plans to test a new system soon.
