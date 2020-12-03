Sara Bailey named ExxonMobil Refiner of the Year this week and she was joined by many family members Tuesday at the Baytown HIstorical Museum for the presentation. In front are Hottie Bailey and Sara Bailey, and in back, from left, are Russell Bailey, Samantha Bailey, Ella Bailey, Luke Bailey, Larry Bailey, Cindy Zeglin, Mike Zeglin, Paulette Bailey and Merrill Bailey.
Sara Bailey named ExxonMobil Refiner of the Year this week. Bailey is a strong supporter for ExxonMobil and has been the plant’s biggest advocate for years.
Sara Bailey named ExxonMobil Refiner of the Year this week and she was joined by many family members Tuesday at the Baytown HIstorical Museum for the presentation. In front are Hottie Bailey and Sara Bailey, and in back, from left, are Russell Bailey, Samantha Bailey, Ella Bailey, Luke Bailey, Larry Bailey, Cindy Zeglin, Mike Zeglin, Paulette Bailey and Merrill Bailey.
COVID-19 may have dampened the ability of friends and families to come together in large gatherings, but it could not stop ExxonMobil Baytown from honoring a dear member of the community.
Each year, ExxonMobil Baytown awards a community volunteer who has made outstanding contributions to the Baytown area and its citizens, and this year’s recipient is no exception. “Although our annual holiday party was canceled, we could not cancel our annual tradition of presenting an honorary Refiner of the Year,” Public and Government Affairs Adviser Connie Tilton said.
