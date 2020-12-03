COVID-19 may have dampened the ability of friends and families to come together in large gatherings, but it could not stop ExxonMobil Baytown from honoring a dear member of the community. 

Each year, ExxonMobil Baytown awards a community volunteer who has made outstanding contributions to the Baytown area and its citizens, and this year’s recipient is no exception.  “Although our annual holiday party was canceled, we could not cancel our annual tradition of presenting an honorary Refiner of the Year,” Public and Government Affairs Adviser Connie Tilton said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.